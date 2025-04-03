Luke Schenn News: Lends helper in win

Schenn notched an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Schenn was back in the lineup after a one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Considering how he was playing physical Thursday, he seems to be no worse for wear. The 35-year-old is up to seven points, 70 shots on net, 280 hits, 98 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 71 appearances between the Jets and the Predators this season. As long as he stays healthy, he looks poised to continue playing a second-pairing role for the Jets until Neal Pionk (lower body) can return.