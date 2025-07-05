Lynden Lakovic News: Pens entry-level contract

Lakovic signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington on Saturday.

The 18-year-old was selected in the opening round, 27th overall, last month. Lakovic generated 27 goals and 31 helpers in 47 regular-season appearances with WHL Moose Jaw in 2024-25, missing more than one month of action with a lower-body injury. Lakovic is slated to return to the Warriors for the 2025-26 campaign.