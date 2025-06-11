Mac Hollowell News: Headed for KHL

Hollowell agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hollowell never made an NHL appearance for the Penguins last year, spending the entirety of the campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With the Baby Pens, the 26-year-old blueliner notched one goal and 30 helpers across 56 contests. Selected by the Maple Leafs in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Draft, Hollowell would need to really impress in the KHL this year to earn his way back into an NHL organization.