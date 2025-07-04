Madison Bowey News: Headed to Germany

Bowey inked a one-year contract with Augsburger of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga on Friday, Tony Androckitis of Inside AHL Hockey reports.

Bowey played last season with AHL Cleveland, picking up three goals and 12 assists in 60 regular-season contests. He had a professional tryout during training camp in 2024 with the Rangers, but he was released. The 30-year-old has played 158 games at the NHL level in his career, scoring five times while adding 35 assists.