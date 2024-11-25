Fantasy Hockey
Marat Khusnutdinov headshot

Marat Khusnutdinov Injury: Officially game-time call

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 25, 2024 at 11:09am

Khusnutdinov (lower body) is officially considered a game-time decision versus Winnipeg on Monday, though he didn't participate in line rushes at the morning skate, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Khusnutdinov didn't have a spot in Minnesota's line combinations at the morning skate should be a good indication that he won't be in action Monday even with head coach John Hynes calling him a game-time decision. Fantasy managers will have to wait for warmups for official confirmation regarding the forward's status, but probably they should prepare for Khusnutdinov to remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game.

Marat Khusnutdinov
Minnesota Wild
