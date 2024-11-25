Marat Khusnutdinov Injury: Officially game-time call

Khusnutdinov (lower body) is officially considered a game-time decision versus Winnipeg on Monday, though he didn't participate in line rushes at the morning skate, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

The fact that Khusnutdinov didn't have a spot in Minnesota's line combinations at the morning skate should be a good indication that he won't be in action Monday even with head coach John Hynes calling him a game-time decision. Fantasy managers will have to wait for warmups for official confirmation regarding the forward's status, but probably they should prepare for Khusnutdinov to remain out of the lineup for a second consecutive game.