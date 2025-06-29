Marat Khusnutdinov News: Two more years in Beantown

Khusnutdinov has signed a two-year, $1.85 million deal to remain with the Bruins, the team announced Sunday.

Khusnutdinov was traded to the Bruins at the trade deadline from the Wild, and he turned more ice time into almost the same amount of production in way less games. He had five points in 18 games with Boston after seven points in 57 games with the Minnesota. The 22-year-old's new contract is a one-way deal, meaning it's safe to say that he is in the driver's seat to earning a spot in the bottom-six.