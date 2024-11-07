Marc-Andre Fleury News: Collects third win

Fleury stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Fleury handled the first half of a back-to-back and came away with his third straight win. The 39-year-old was bested twice by Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini, but the Wild's top six and defense more than made up for it. Fleury is now 3-0-1 with 11 goals allowed on 115 shots through four starts this season. Look for Filip Gustavsson to play Friday in Anaheim. While nothing firm has been announced, Fleury's next start is likely to be either against one of his former teams, the Blackhawks, on the road Sunday or at home against his hometown team, the Canadiens, next Thursday.