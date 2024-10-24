Marc-Andre Fleury News: First win of season

Fleury made 22 saves in a 4-2 win over Tampa Bay on Thursday.

In the second period, Brandon Hagel beat Fleury with a short-handed goal from above the hash marks, and Nikita Kucherov ripped a one-timer past him. But other than that, Fleury was outstanding in his first win of the season and 562nd career win. The next-closest active goalie on the all-time win list is Sergei Bobrovsky with 399. Fleury has confirmed this is his last season, and at 39, he continues to be a solid match play in daily formats.