Marc-Andre Fleury News: Set to start Tuesday

Fleury is slated to start Tuesday's road game against Pittsburgh, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Although Fleury has started just two of the Wild's first eight games of the season, it isn't very surprising to see him tabbed to start in Pittsburgh, where he spent the first 13 years of his career. The 39-year-old has announced that he intends to retire following the 2024-25 season, so Tuesday's matchup should be his final regular-season start in Pittsburgh. Over his first two starts this year, he's generated a 1-0-1 record, 2.88 GAA and .900 save percentage.