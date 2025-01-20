Marc-Andre Fleury News: Starting in Colorado

Fleury will defend the road net versus the Avalanche on Monday, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Fleury allowed five goals on 37 shots in Saturday's loss to Nashville. Following a one-game absence, Filip Gustavsson (illness) will return to the lineup in the backup role. The Wild will wait a little longer before getting Gustavsson back between the pipes because he hasn't skated in a few days. Fleury has a 9-4-1 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 15 appearances this season. Colorado sits fifth in the league with 3.36 goals per game in 2024-25.