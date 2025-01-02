Marc-Andre Fleury News: Starting Thursday

Fleury will patrol the blue paint in Washington on Thursday, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press.

Fleury has lost his last two starts, allowing eight goals on only 51 shots. The 40-year-old veteran is playing in his last season as he announced before the start of the year that he would retire at the end of the 2024-25 campaign. Fleury is 6-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. The Capitals are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 52 points in 37 games.