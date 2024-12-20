Marc-Andre Fleury News: Takes narrow loss

Fleury stopped 16 of 18 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to Utah.

Fleury has lost three of his last five appearances, though he's given up two or fewer goals in four of those games. The 40-year-old netminder was beaten twice by Dylan Guenther, and that was the difference in Friday's narrow loss. Fleury is down to 6-3-1 with a 2.81 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 11 outings (10 starts) this season. Jesper Wallstedt will tend the twine on the road versus the Jets on Saturday, but Fleury could be back between the pipes at home against the Blackhawks on Monday.