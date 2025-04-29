Marc-Andre Fleury News: Takes overtime loss in relief

Fleury stopped six of seven shots in relief of Filip Gustavsson (illness) in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Fleury wasn't tested much in the third period, but Brett Howden's one-timer got by him in overtime. It was a tough position for Fleury to come into, and now the Wild will face elimination when they play Game 6 at home Thursday. Fleury would start if Gustavsson remains under the weather for that contest.