Marc Del Gaizo News: Delivers assist in win

Del Gaizo produced an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Avalanche.

Del Gaizo had a shot attempt tipped in by Colton Sissons late in the second period. The helper was Del Gaizo's first point in five NHL outings this season. The 25-year-old blueliner has added 11 shots on net, seven hits, six blocked shots, four PIM and a plus-1 rating. With Dante Fabbro losing favor early in the season, Del Gaizo could have a chance to stake his claim to a third-pairing role.