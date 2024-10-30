Marc Del Gaizo News: Elevated from minors

Del Gaizo was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.

Del Gaizo has logged three NHL games this season in which he garnered eight shots, four PIM and two hits while averaging 14:23 of ice time. The decision to bring up Del Gaizo from the minors could be just to give the team some emergency coverage ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton -- though it could also point to a potential injury on the blue line. If Del Gaizo does get into a game, it will likely be in limited action on the Preds' third pairing.