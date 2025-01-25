Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Hogberg headshot

Marcus Hogberg Injury: Suffers upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Hogberg sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Patrick Roy described the injury as something that got progressively worse in the third period. The 30-year-old stopped 24 of 26 shots in the contest but won't get a result, as the Islanders won 3-2 in overtime after Ilya Sorokin took over between the pipes. If Hogberg misses additional time, the Islanders will likely be forced to make a move unless Semyon Varlamov (lower body) is cleared to play.

Marcus Hogberg
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now