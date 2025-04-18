Marcus Hogberg News: Ends season with loss

Hogberg turned aside 20 shots in Thursday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 30-year-old netminder kept Columbus off the board in the first period, but things fell apart for the Islanders over the final 40 minutes of their season. Hogberg had a rough conclusion to his campaign, coughing up six or more goals in three of his last four starts, and his last win came back on Jan. 18 -- he went 0-4-3 over his last nine outings with a 4.60 GAA and .833 save percentage. Ilya Sorokin and Semyon Varlamov (lower body) are both under contract for 2025-26, but even if the latter's health remains in question, the Isles may look for an upgrade on Hogberg this offseason as their No. 3 goalie.