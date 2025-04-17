Marcus Hogberg News: Tending twine in Columbus

Hogberg will defend the road crease against Columbus on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Hogberg has seen sporadic playing time for most of the season, but he's failed to pick up a win over seven appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off. During that time, he's gone 0-3-3 with a 4.82 GAA and .829 save percentage. He'll draw the start in Thursday's regular-season finale and will face a tough test, as the Blue Jackets are tied for eighth in the NHL with 3.22 goals per game this year. However, Columbus was eliminated from playoff contention Wednesday night, so it's possible the team rests a few players Thursday.