Marcus Pettersson News: Collects helper in shootout loss

Pettersson notched an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Flames.

Pettersson snapped a three-game slump with a helper on a Noel Acciari goal in the third period. The 28-year-old Pettersson has a respectable four points over eight contests so far, but he's struggled a bit defensively in a top-four role. The Swede has added 10 shots on net, 10 PIM, eight hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating. He produced a career-high 30 points in 2023-24, but Pettersson's fantasy value is limited to deeper formats since he rarely receives power-play time.