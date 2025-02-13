Marek Vanacker News: Still getting up to speed

Vanacker has 24 points over 29 contests with OHL Brantford this season.

Vanacker was recovering from shoulder surgery at the start of the season, which explains his low count for games played. The 18-year-old winger has needed a little time to get up to speed -- he was well above a point-per-game pace for Brantford in 2023-24, earning 82 points across 68 regular-season appearances. Vanacker will likely be in the OHL through the end of the 2025-26 campaign, so he's only to be considered in dynasty formats for fantasy over the next two or three years.