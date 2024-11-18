Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic Injury: Hoping to play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Kastelic (lower body) won't be in the lineup versus the Jackets on Monday but could be ready for Thursday's tilt with Utah, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Kastelic's lower-body injury doesn't appear to be serious if he is only going to miss one full game after leaving Saturday's matchup with the Blues. Through 19 games this season, the 25-year-old center has managed three goals and four helpers without the benefit of power-play ice time. Without Kastelic in the lineup, Boston recalled Jeffrey Viel from AHL Providence and will slot him into a fourth-line role against Columbus.

Mark Kastelic
Boston Bruins
