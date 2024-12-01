Fantasy Hockey
Mark Kastelic headshot

Mark Kastelic News: Snaps lengthy drought

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 1, 2024 at 5:50pm

Kastelic logged two assists. two shots, one block, five hits and 12 PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over Montreal.

Like several Boston skaters, Kastelic snapped a drought of some sort in the win. His was a 13-game stretch without a point. He set up the first of Charlie Coyle's two goals, then helped on an empty-net goal. Kastelic also engaged with Montreal's Arber Xhekaj midway through the second period, and each was assessed roughing and misconduct penalties. The fourth-year forward is second on the Bruins with 48 PIM and leads the club with 99 hits.

