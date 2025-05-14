Mark Stone Injury: Not playing Wednesday
Stone (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
The Golden Knights will face elimination without their captain, as Stone continues to be bothered by a lingering injury. He was also a game-time decision for Game 4 but was able to play in that contest. He'll need his teammates to dig deep for a win Wednesday, though it's unclear if Stone will be available should the Golden Knights force Game 6, which would be Friday in Edmonton.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now