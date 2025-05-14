Mark Stone Injury: Not playing Wednesday

Stone (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday in Game 5 versus the Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Golden Knights will face elimination without their captain, as Stone continues to be bothered by a lingering injury. He was also a game-time decision for Game 4 but was able to play in that contest. He'll need his teammates to dig deep for a win Wednesday, though it's unclear if Stone will be available should the Golden Knights force Game 6, which would be Friday in Edmonton.