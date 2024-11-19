Mark Stone Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Stone (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.

Stone is still being classified by the team as day-to-day and has already missed more than a week of action, so he could still technically be activated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. Still, it seems unlikely the team would place him on IR only to reactivate him Wednesday, so he should probably be considered doubtful for both ends of Vegas' back-to-back against the Leafs and Senators on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.