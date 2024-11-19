Fantasy Hockey
Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Stone (lower body) was designated for injured reserve Tuesday.

Stone is still being classified by the team as day-to-day and has already missed more than a week of action, so he could still technically be activated ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. Still, it seems unlikely the team would place him on IR only to reactivate him Wednesday, so he should probably be considered doubtful for both ends of Vegas' back-to-back against the Leafs and Senators on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
