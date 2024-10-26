Mark Stone News: Takes over league lead in points

Stone scored a goal on three shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Stone now leads the NHL with 17 points through nine appearances, and he's surged to the top with three straight multi-point efforts. The winger had a point in each period Saturday, including a power-play assist on Pavel Dorofeyev's tally in the middle frame. In addition to four goals and 13 helpers, Stone has seven power-play points, 19 shots on net and a plus-8 rating while seeing top-line minutes.