Mark Stone News: Two points in Tuesday's win

Stone scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Stone has opened January with three goals and two assists over three contests. He opened the scoring at 8:39 of the first period, and then stole the puck to feed Tomas Hertl for an empty-netter in the third. Stone is up to 11 goals, 35 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 26 appearances. Despite a month-long absence earlier in the season, Stone is on track for one of the best campaigns of his career if he can avoid additional absences.