Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mark Stone headshot

Mark Stone News: Two points in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Stone scored a goal on six shots, dished an assist, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Stone has opened January with three goals and two assists over three contests. He opened the scoring at 8:39 of the first period, and then stole the puck to feed Tomas Hertl for an empty-netter in the third. Stone is up to 11 goals, 35 points, 54 shots on net and a plus-22 rating through 26 appearances. Despite a month-long absence earlier in the season, Stone is on track for one of the best campaigns of his career if he can avoid additional absences.

Mark Stone
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now