Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Martin Fehervary headshot

Martin Fehervary Injury: Should be ready for camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 25, 2025

Fehervary (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports Wednesday.

Fehervary is expected to resume skating in a couple of weeks, so he should be able to get back on track for a fairly normal offseason training regimen. He underwent meniscus surgery in late April. The defenseman is expected to occupy a top-four role for the Capitals in 2025-26 after posting a career-high 25 points in 81 regular-season outings last season.

Martin Fehervary
Washington Capitals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now