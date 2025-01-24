Martin Necas News: Flipped to Colorado

Necas was traded to the Avalanche from the Hurricanes as part of a three-team deal Friday, Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports.

Necas will be part of the return to Colorado, as well as Jack Drury, a 2025 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick, with Mikko Rantanen going to Carolina in return. The Blackhawks are also involved, retaining 50 percent of Rantanen's salary and sending Taylor Hall to Carolina in exchange for a third-round pick in 2025. Necas goes from being part of a strong top six with the Hurricanes to potentially playing alongside the NHL's point leader, Nathan MacKinnon, in the spot vacated by Rantanen. Necas has already racked up 55 points over 49 games, and his offense could reach the next level in an offense that's more top-heavy rather than balanced.