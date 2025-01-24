Martin Necas News: Two more helpers in win

Necas logged two assists, including one on the power play, and four shots on goal in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blue Jackets.

Necas has four helpers over his last three games and two goals and eight assists through 12 appearances in January. The takeaway here is that Necas' offense has rebounded to a high level following his midseason slump. The 26-year-old may not push above a point-per-game pace regularly, but he's steady in a top-six role. He has 16 goals, 39 helpers, 113 shots on net, 40 hits and a plus-4 rating through 49 outings overall. He's already surpassed last season's 53-point output, and he's got a good chance of topping his career high of 71 points from 2022-23.