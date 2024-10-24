Mason Appleton News: Lends helper in overtime win

Appleton notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Appleton has earned three points over his last two games as the Jets continue to get timely contributions from their third line. The 28-year-old forward is up to six points, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots, five hits and a plus-5 rating over seven outings this season. Appleton had 36 points in 82 regular-season contests in 2023-24, and he's warm enough on offense now to help fantasy managers in deeper formats.