Mason Geertsen News: Grabs two-year pact

Geertsen inked a two-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Geertsen hasn't played in the NHL since the 2021-22 campaign when he logged 25 games for the Devils. In those appearances, the 30-year-old defenseman averaged a paltry 6:57 of ice time, understandably failing to register a point along the way. It's unlikely to get any better in Buffalo, as fantasy players should anticipate the Alberta native playing the majority of his games for AHL Rochester this year.