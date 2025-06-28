Mason Moe News: Grabbed by Devils in Round 3

Moe was the 90th overall pick by New Jersey in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Moe made the jump from the Minnesota high school ranks to the USHL this past season and had a nice year. Playing alongside fellow 2025 draftee Ryker Lee in Madison, Moe had 17 goals and 43 points in 51 games before adding six points in six playoff appearances. He can really shoot the puck and is big enough (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) to win his fair share of board battles. There are questions regarding Moe's straight-line speed, but other than that he has a nice all-around offensive skill set. The Eden Prairie native is a 2026-27 commit to the University of Minnesota.