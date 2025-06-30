Mason Shaw News: Eligible to sign with new club

Shaw wasn't given a qualifying offer from the Jets on Monday, making him an unrestricted free agent, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Shaw compiled 17 goals, 37 points, 114 PIM and a minus-21 rating across 72 outings with AHL Manitoba this past campaign. The 26-year-old was a fourth-round pick by the Wild in 2017, the team he made his last NHL appearance with in 2023-24.