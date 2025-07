Blumel signed a one-year, $875,000 contract with Boston on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Blumel amassed 39 goals and 72 points in 67 regular-season appearances with AHL Texas in 2024-25 before adding seven tallies and nine assists in 14 playoff outings. The 25-year-old forward will get a chance to secure a spot in Boston's lineup at training camp.