Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mathew Barzal headshot

Mathew Barzal Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

The Islanders announced Friday that Barzal is dealing with an upper-body injury and has returned to Long Island to be evaluated by team doctors.

It's not yet clear how much time Barzal is expected to miss, and a timetable for his return won't be provided until he visits with the team's medical staff. However, he'll at least be sidelined for Friday's game against the Sabres, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers. Over his last five appearances, the 27-year-old has tallied a goal, an assist and a minus-4 rating while averaging 20:50 of ice time.

Mathew Barzal
New York Islanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now