Mathew Barzal Injury: Dealing with upper-body injury

The Islanders announced Friday that Barzal is dealing with an upper-body injury and has returned to Long Island to be evaluated by team doctors.

It's not yet clear how much time Barzal is expected to miss, and a timetable for his return won't be provided until he visits with the team's medical staff. However, he'll at least be sidelined for Friday's game against the Sabres, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Sunday's matchup against the Rangers. Over his last five appearances, the 27-year-old has tallied a goal, an assist and a minus-4 rating while averaging 20:50 of ice time.