Mathew Barzal News: Nets lone goal in loss

Barzal scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Ducks.

Barzal broke up Lukas Dostal's shutout bid at 5:31 of the third period, but that was the only one of 41 shots for the Islanders to find twine. Head coach Patrick Roy had the lines in a blender all game -- his team's offense has produced one goal or less in four of nine contests now, though they've also scored four or more on four occasions. Barzal is off to a mediocre start with five points, 21 shots on net, nine blocked shots, eight hits and a minus-2 rating, and three of his points have come with the man advantage.