Matt Boldy News: Cold in December

After a hot start to 2024-25 offensively, Boldy has taken a step back in December.

Boldy scored 11 goals and 24 points through his first 24 appearances this season, but he has just two goals and six points across 11 outings this month. That recent production looks even less impressive when you consider that half of it -- a goal and two assists -- came during Minnesota's 5-1 victory over the rebuilding Ducks on Dec. 6. He has been held off the scoresheet seven times in December. One particular note of concern is the power play. He looked good with the man advantage early in the campaign, collecting six points (three goals) through eight appearances, but he has just three power-play points over 27 outings since. To be fair to Boldy, the power play is one of the few spots of weakness for the Wild -- they rank 24th with a 17.6 percent conversion rate this season and just 12.3 percent dating back to Oct. 29 -- so the recent lack of special-teams production is a team-wide issue.