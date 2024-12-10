Fantasy Hockey
Matt Boldy headshot

Matt Boldy News: Contributes helper in shootout win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Boldy notched an assist, six shots on goal and four PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Boldy also had the decisive tally in the shootout to secure the win. The winger has scored just once over his last nine games, but he's added seven assists in that span to stay productive. This season, he's logged 12 goals, 16 helpers, 107 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 28 contests in a top-six role. He's upped his shot volume from just three per game in 2023-24 to 3.8 per game in 2024-25, which likely explains his slight uptick in point production.

Matt Boldy
Minnesota Wild
