Matt Boldy News: Fills empty cage for game-winner

Boldy scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 win over Lightning.

Boldy's tally put the Wild up 4-2, and while the Lightning got one back, they couldn't tie the game. This made Boldy's goal the game-winner, his second such tally of the season. The 23-year-old winger is up to five goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, nine blocked shots, seven hits and a plus-2 rating through 10 appearances. He's been a key part of the Wild's early success while playing on the second line and first power-play unit.