Matt Boldy News: Pair of points in loss

Boldy scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Oilers.

Boldy also had seven shots on net and a minus-2 rating. He was a big part of the Wild's strong start to the contest, but the Oilers didn't let him add to his contributions over the final 40 minutes. Boldy has four goals and four assists over his last six outings, though these points Wednesday were his first on the power play since Dec. 18 versus the Panthers. The winger is at 17 goals, 39 points, 155 shots on net, 33 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 45 appearances.