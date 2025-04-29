Matt Boldy News: Tallies in Game 5 loss

Boldy scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Boldy's tally tied the contest at 2-2 early in the third period. The winger was held off the scoresheet in Game 4, but he's still racked up five goals, two assists, 15 shots on net, nine hits, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over five playoff outings. Boldy's spot on the top line looks secure, and the Wild will need him to keep making an impact on offense with their season on the line in Game 6 on Thursday.