Matt Boldy News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Boldy scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

After helping to set up Marcus Johansson for what proved to be the game-winner midway through the first period, Boldy potted his own tally early in the second to give the Wild a 3-0 lead. It's the third multi-point performance in six games for the 23-year-old winger, and Boldy has amassed three goals and eight points so far in 2024-25 -- including two goals and four points on the power play.