Matt Duchene News: Facilitates two goals in loss

Duchene provided two even-strength assists in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Panthers.

Duchene compiled three shots, one block, one takeaway and a plus-1 rating in 17:46 of ice time. The left-shot center is currently on fire -- he's racked up five goals and five assists across his five-game point streak. Furthermore, Duchene has generated multi-point performances in all but one game during that span. The Ontario native has been held off the scoresheet just twice through 10 contests, and he leads the Stars in points with six goals and seven assists.