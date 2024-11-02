Matt Duchene News: Six-game, 12-point streak
Duchene had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Florida at the NHL Global Series in Finland.
He has a team-best seven tallies this season. Duchene has three consecutive two-point efforts, and he's riding a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists). The 33-year-old forward is off to perhaps his best-ever start while leading the Stars in scoring by a wide margin. Logan Stankoven sits second with 10. Duchene's 35.0 shooting percentage suggests his goal-scoring will cool eventually. Fantasy managers may want to check the trade market for him to sell high on his tremendous start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now