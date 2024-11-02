Matt Duchene News: Six-game, 12-point streak

Duchene had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Florida at the NHL Global Series in Finland.

He has a team-best seven tallies this season. Duchene has three consecutive two-point efforts, and he's riding a six-game point streak (six goals, six assists). The 33-year-old forward is off to perhaps his best-ever start while leading the Stars in scoring by a wide margin. Logan Stankoven sits second with 10. Duchene's 35.0 shooting percentage suggests his goal-scoring will cool eventually. Fantasy managers may want to check the trade market for him to sell high on his tremendous start.