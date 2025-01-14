Fantasy Hockey
Matt Duchene headshot

Matt Duchene News: Three-point night in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 9:20pm

Duchene had a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

His power-play goal pushed the score to 3-1 early in the third period. These were Duchene's first points in four games, but he has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) across his last nine appearances. He's put up an impressive 17 goals and 24 assists with 77 shots in 43 games this season, and his 55.1 winning percentage at the dot will help. This is the first time Duchene has flirted with a point-per-game pace since 2021-22, and there's no sign of him slowing down.

Matt Duchene
Dallas Stars
