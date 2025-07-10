Matt Dumba News: Getting change of scenery

Dumba and a 2028 second-round pick were acquired by Pittsburgh from Dallas on Thursday in exchange for Vladislav Kolyachonok.

Dumba had a goal, 10 points, 60 PIM, 57 shots, 70 hits and 60 blocks in 63 regular-season appearances with Dallas in 2024-25. He's entering the second campaign of a two-year, $7.5 million contract, so Pittsburgh is receiving the draft pick as compensation for allowing Dallas to free up some much-needed cap space with this trade. Dumba used to be a top-pairing defenseman, and he recorded at least 20 points in seven straight campaigns from 2015-16 through 2021-22. However, he's fallen substantially in recent years, averaging just 15:18 of ice time last season and spending the entire 2025 playoffs as a healthy scratch. Dumba is celebrating his 31st birthday July 25, so a comeback isn't completely out of the question, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start the season as part of Pittsburgh's third pairing unless the Penguins make further moves to their blue line over the summer.