Matt Rempe Injury: Is week-to-week

Rempe is week-to-week due to an upper-body injury, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports Thursday.

Rempe has two goals, five points, 63 PIM and 103 hits in 36 appearances in 2024-25. His week-to-week status puts his availability for the Rangers' final 10 regular-season games into question, but a return is still possible. In the meantime, Brett Berard might draw into the lineup.