Tomkins signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Oilers, PuckPedia reports.

Tomkins figures to just be organizational depth for the Oilers, and he'll likely start this coming season in the AHL. The 31-year-old posted a 12-10-5 record with a 2.55 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 26 regular-season outings with AHL Syracuse in 2024-25.