Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Hockey
Matthew Robertson headshot

Matthew Robertson News: Signs two-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 20, 2025 at 7:17am

Robertson signed a two-year contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Robertson is on a two-way contract in 2025-26 but that turns into a one-way deal the following year. Robertson played two regular-season games with the Rangers in 2024-25, going plus-3 with two shots on goal. The defenseman had one goal and 24 assists across 60 regular-season AHL appearances last year. Depending on what changes the Rangers make on the back end, Robertson could stick with New York out of training camp as their sixth or seventh defenseman.

Matthew Robertson
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now