Matthew Tkachuk News: Erupts for five points Thursday

Tkachuk scored an empty-net goal and added four assists, three of them on the power play, in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Flyers.

It's safe to say that Tkachuk has put his somewhat sluggish start to the season behind him. The 26-year-old winger has five multi-point performances in the last nine games including three goals and nine points in the first two contests of December alone, becoming the first Panther in history with nine points in a two-game span. Tkachuk's five-point effort was also the fourth of his career, tying him for sixth in NHL history among American players -- and matching the career total of his father Keith.